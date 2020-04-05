Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 52,785 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,030,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Danaher by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,402,000 after acquiring an additional 382,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

