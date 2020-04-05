Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 265,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBT. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

