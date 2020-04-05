Magi Market Capitalization Achieves $137,467.42 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Magi has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Magi has a total market capitalization of $137,467.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magi coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Magi Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,798,851 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

