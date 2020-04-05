Maker One Day Volume Reaches $3.63 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $303.76 or 0.04473950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, Gate.io and Kyber Network. Maker has a total market cap of $305.57 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037041 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,949 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, CoinMex, GOPAX, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, OKEx, Bancor Network, BitMart, Bibox, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.