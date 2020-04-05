Man Group plc Acquires 106,827 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,827 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

