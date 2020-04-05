Man Group plc Acquires 6,513 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Bank Ozk worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Bank Ozk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank Ozk by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after acquiring an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bank Ozk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Bank Ozk by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of OZK opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

