Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

FLS opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

