Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 279.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corning by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 198,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

