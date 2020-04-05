Man Group plc Buys 7,400 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.23% of HCI Group worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HCI Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HCI Group by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Watts bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $78,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,240 shares of company stock worth $49,281. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. HCI Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.