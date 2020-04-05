Man Group plc Buys Shares of 280,485 Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 280,485 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Covanta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. FIL Ltd grew its position in Covanta by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 582,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Covanta by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 181,695 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Covanta by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 127,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Covanta by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.