Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,246 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.55% of Kforce worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $585.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

