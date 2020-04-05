Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sealed Air by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE SEE opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.