Man Group plc Grows Position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,027 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.44% of Bitauto worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,942,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bitauto by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bitauto by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 313,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 245,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bitauto by 143.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 195,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bitauto by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BITA opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($8.37). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

