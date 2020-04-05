Man Group plc Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Man Group plc raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1,225.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,889,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $38.19 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

