Man Group plc Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,004 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after buying an additional 1,058,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,968,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,597,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,772,000 after buying an additional 861,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.