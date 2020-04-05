Man Group plc Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

