Man Group plc Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of Innospec worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

