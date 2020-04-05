Man Group plc Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

