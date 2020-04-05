Man Group plc Has $4.91 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 941.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,896,150. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day moving average is $223.13. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

