Man Group plc Has $4 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,808 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Worthington Industries worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,259,000 after buying an additional 263,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $22.83 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

WOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

