Man Group plc Increases Stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 309.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,532 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $848,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $5,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

