Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,528 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.19% of Gray Television worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 58,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 48,017 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE GTN opened at $9.49 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

