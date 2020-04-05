Man Group plc Purchases 11,771 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Man Group plc grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.26% of Banner worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Banner by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Banner by 8.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Banner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

