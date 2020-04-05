Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 841.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

