Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,570 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,406.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

