Man Group plc Sells 148,111 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,111 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Post worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 481,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 131,563 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,952,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $86.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.