Man Group plc Sells 253,510 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,510 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Associated Banc worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:ASB opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

