Man Group plc Sells 267,640 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,640 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

BJ stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

