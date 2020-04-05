Man Group plc Takes $4.96 Million Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 253,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. Man Group plc owned 0.82% of Fly Leasing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $4.78 on Friday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

