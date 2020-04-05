Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 86,430 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.17% of Dana worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dana by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dana by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dana by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after buying an additional 609,727 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,783,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after buying an additional 521,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $6.86 on Friday. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

