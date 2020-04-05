MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $26.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $7.97 on Friday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

