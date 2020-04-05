MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,757,000 after purchasing an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MasTec by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 462,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,043,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 912,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.