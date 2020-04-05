Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $180,585.45 and approximately $41,358.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.02115427 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074233 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

