Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Matador Resources worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Van H. Singleton II bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTDR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.