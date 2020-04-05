Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post sales of $538.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.90 million and the lowest is $506.82 million. Match Group posted sales of $464.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura boosted their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Match Group from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Match Group has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

