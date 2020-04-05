Matchpool Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,568.30 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin and Liqui. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $130,568.30 and $377.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.02575153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202220 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.