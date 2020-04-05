Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,466.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $254,447.90 and $2,466.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.02603082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00201856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

