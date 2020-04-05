Max Property Group Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $414,893.92 and approximately $117.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000503 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.