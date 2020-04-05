Maxcoin Achieves Market Cap of $108,509.30 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. Maxcoin has a market cap of $108,509.30 and $31.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00986084 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00171779 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007177 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000412 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068723 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.