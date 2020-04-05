MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of MAXIMUS worth $70,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE MMS opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.85.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.