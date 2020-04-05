MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cashierest, Gate.io and Kryptono. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.04669497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037125 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kryptono, Coinsuper, IDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Cashierest, CPDAX, Coinrail and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.