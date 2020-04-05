MediBloc [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinrail, CPDAX and DEx.top. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.04558077 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037032 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009261 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kryptono, CPDAX, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Gate.io, DEx.top, Cashierest and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

