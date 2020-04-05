MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Hits Market Cap of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,911.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.02117538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.03423055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00594319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00788056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00074868 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00515973 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

