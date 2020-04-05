Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report sales of $3.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $4.30 million. Mediwound reported sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $19.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $23.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.65 million, with estimates ranging from $28.29 million to $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mediwound by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mediwound by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mediwound in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

