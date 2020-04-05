MEET.ONE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,253.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $525,473.37 and approximately $50,253.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.02573424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00200304 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

