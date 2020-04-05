Megacoin Price Up 88.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 88.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $65,928.67 and approximately $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00595928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,623,237 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.