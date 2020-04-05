Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $65,611.06 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $65,611.06 and $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 84.2% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00598429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007736 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,621,575 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.