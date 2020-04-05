Melon (MLN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,573.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Melon has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $17,573.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00039901 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Bitsane. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.02549816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00200399 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kraken, Liqui, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

