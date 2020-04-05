Memetic / PepeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $925.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $281,878.49 and $925.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00997036 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050482 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.