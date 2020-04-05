Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $254,968.43 and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00988820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00051617 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

